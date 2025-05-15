Thursday, May 15, 2025 | 09:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Arunis Abode consolidated net profit rises 46.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Arunis Abode consolidated net profit rises 46.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Arunis Abode rose 46.67% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales00.27 -100 01.22 -100 OPM %025.93 -050.00 - PBDT0.020.24 -92 -0.350.77 PL PBT0.020.19 -89 -0.480.60 PL NP0.220.15 47 -0.150.39 PL

