International Gemmological Institute (India) consolidated net profit rises 11.62% in the March 2025 quarter

International Gemmological Institute (India) consolidated net profit rises 11.62% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Sales rise 9.62% to Rs 304.78 crore

Net profit of International Gemmological Institute (India) rose 11.62% to Rs 140.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 126.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.62% to Rs 304.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 278.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales304.78278.04 10 OPM %64.2162.38 -PBDT201.47183.29 10 PBT191.47171.09 12 NP140.73126.08 12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 12:57 PM IST

