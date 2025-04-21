Monday, April 21, 2025 | 12:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Deccan Gold Mines Ltd, Liberty Shoes Ltd, Texmo Pipes & Products Ltd and CSL Finance Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 April 2025.

Deccan Gold Mines Ltd, Liberty Shoes Ltd, Texmo Pipes & Products Ltd and CSL Finance Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 April 2025.

Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 106.92 at 11:59 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 3190 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6000 shares in the past one month.

 

Deccan Gold Mines Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 123.37. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 13.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.39 lakh shares in the past one month.

Liberty Shoes Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 406.55. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 25682 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3805 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Free hotel stays in India? Your guide to Amex Hotel rewards in India

Free hotel stays in India? Your guide to Amex Hotel rewards in India

Nifty 50

Nifty above 200-DMA after 4 months; is this the start of a new bull-run?

Bullish, market, stock market, bonds, trading

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 1,050pts, Nifty above 24,180; banks, IT, financials lead

upsc, upsc exam, exam

UPSC CSE Result 2024: Civil services final results expected soon at website

Jitendra Singh

Isro achieves 2nd successful satellite docking under SPADEX: Jitendra Singh

Texmo Pipes & Products Ltd gained 16.60% to Rs 66.24. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11628 shares in the past one month.

CSL Finance Ltd advanced 14.32% to Rs 326.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7821 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4337 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Liberty Shoes hits the roof after strong Q4 business update

Liberty Shoes hits the roof after strong Q4 business update

Goodyear India update on parent company's strategic review of farm tire biz

Goodyear India update on parent company's strategic review of farm tire biz

Intellect to leverage its eMACH.ai Wholesale Banking platform for UK-based financial institution

Intellect to leverage its eMACH.ai Wholesale Banking platform for UK-based financial institution

Sensex surges 1,005 pts, Nifty above 24,150; IT shares rally

Sensex surges 1,005 pts, Nifty above 24,150; IT shares rally

One Mobikwik Systems partners with Poonawalla Fincorp to offer instant personal loans via ZIP EMI

One Mobikwik Systems partners with Poonawalla Fincorp to offer instant personal loans via ZIP EMI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyGold Silver Price TodayQ4 Results TodayHDFC Q4 Results 2025Delhi Traffic Advisory TodayKKR vs GT Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon