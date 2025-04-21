Monday, April 21, 2025 | 12:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GAIL (India) jumps after brokerage upgrade

GAIL (India) jumps after brokerage upgrade

Image

Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

GAIL (India) rose 4.20% to Rs 194.80 after a foreign brokerage upgraded the stock from 'Hold' to 'Outperform' and revised the target price upward to Rs 212.

The upgrade follows expectations of an impending tariff hike, after the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) released a consultation paper to review the piped gas tariff structure.

The PNGRB recently launched a portal inviting feedback from stakeholders, including industry participants and subject matter experts, to refine the regulatory framework. The process aims to develop Model Revenue Sharing Contracts and bring greater legal clarity to the energy sector.

Stakeholders can submit their comments until 1 May 2025. GAIL is expected to provide its response to the PNGRB by 15 May 2025. The company has proposed a revised tariff of Rs 77.43 per MMBtu, higher than the current applicable rate.

 

The foreign brokerage anticipates a 2025% tariff increase, which may be discussed in PNGRB's June board meeting. Citing the initiation of the tariff review process, the brokerage raised its earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GAIL by 9% for FY26 and 19% for FY27. A final decision on the tariff revision is expected within the next three months.

GAIL (India) is India's leading natural gas company with diversified interests across the natural gas value chain of trading, transmission, LPG production & transmission, LNG re-gasification, petrochemicals, city gas, E&P, etc. It owns and operates a network of natural gas pipelines spread across the length and breadth of country.

On a consolidated basis, GAIL (India)'s net profit rose 27.76% to Rs 4081.56 crore while net sales rose 6.16% to Rs 36834.73 crore in Q3 December 2024 over Q3 December 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Liberty Shoes hits the roof after strong Q4 business update

Liberty Shoes hits the roof after strong Q4 business update

Goodyear India update on parent company's strategic review of farm tire biz

Goodyear India update on parent company's strategic review of farm tire biz

Intellect to leverage its eMACH.ai Wholesale Banking platform for UK-based financial institution

Intellect to leverage its eMACH.ai Wholesale Banking platform for UK-based financial institution

Sensex surges 1,005 pts, Nifty above 24,150; IT shares rally

Sensex surges 1,005 pts, Nifty above 24,150; IT shares rally

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 12:30 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyGold Silver Price TodayQ4 Results TodayHDFC Q4 Results 2025Delhi Traffic Advisory TodayKKR vs GT Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon