Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Liberty Shoes hits the roof after strong Q4 business update

Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Liberty Shoes was locked in 20% upper circuit at Rs 406.55 after the company stated that it has crossed remarkable number of its top line in its history with improved EBIDTA and overall financial performance.

The shoe maker said that the year saw the successful launch of performance footwear with innovation & new technology.

The company expanded into tier-2 and tier-3 markets with 50 new exclusive brand outlets. It recorded increased contribution from digital and omni-channel sales. Also, improved working capital cycle and inventory optimization lead to increased operational efficiency.

As a result, the company managed to deliver significant improvement across all sales segments including major financial parameters in Q4 & FY 202425 compared to Q4 & FY 202324, reflecting the success of its product innovation, retail & digital expansion, and operational efficiency initiatives.

 

"The other important financial performance like gross margin, ROCE, inventory turnover has added value to overall financial improvement in the companys performance, Liberty Shoes stated.

Anupam Bansal, executive director of Liberty Shoes, said: FY 202425 has been a milestone year for us.

Our continued focus on consumer-centric innovation, premium product segments, and digital & retail expansion has yielded strong top-line growth with healthy margins.

Operational efficiencies and disciplined cost control have further strengthened our EBITDA and bottom line. We remain committed to sustainable growth and value creation for our stakeholders.

Liberty Shoes (LSL) is the flagship company of the Karnal (Haryana) based Liberty Group. The group has presence in Indian footwear industry for the last six decades. LSL is engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling leather and non-leather footwear. The company has five manufacturing facilities with a combined capacity of manufacturing 106 lakh pairs of shoes per annum as on 30 June 2024.

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 12:05 PM IST

