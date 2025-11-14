Intrasoft Technologies consolidated net profit declines 13.01% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.53% to Rs 132.51 croreNet profit of Intrasoft Technologies declined 13.01% to Rs 3.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.53% to Rs 132.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 125.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales132.51125.57 6 OPM %3.063.66 -PBDT3.864.88 -21 PBT3.694.66 -21 NP3.413.92 -13
