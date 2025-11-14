Marico consolidated net profit declines 0.71% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.71% to Rs 3482.00 croreNet profit of Marico declined 0.71% to Rs 420.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 423.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 30.71% to Rs 3482.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2664.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales3482.002664.00 31 OPM %16.0819.59 -PBDT597.00593.00 1 PBT550.00552.00 0 NP420.00423.00 -1
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content