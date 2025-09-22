Monday, September 22, 2025 | 02:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Inventurus Knowledge Solutions update on impact of new HIB visa fee changes

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions update on impact of new HIB visa fee changes

Image

Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (IKS) has issued a statement to clarify its position regarding the recently announced changes to the H-1B visa fee structure.

IKS confirms that the introduction of the $100,000 fee for new H-1B visa applications has no impact on its business operations or financial projections, as the company does not depend on H-1B visa holders for its workforce.

The strategic business model is centered on delivering high-quality, scalable solutions through a robust delivery framework that combines proprietary technology, a highly skilled workforce in India, and a strong commitment to local hiring in the United States. H-1B visas are not integral to the execution of our core business operations or client service delivery. Consequently, the recent changes have no impact on our ability to serve clients, ensure operational continuity, or pursue our long-term growth objectives.

 

IKS remains committed to its strategy of driving value for clients through deep domain expertise, technology-led solutions, and a robust global delivery framework. We will continue to monitor developments in the global regulatory landscape and provide updates to our stakeholders as necessary.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indices trade in negative terrain; European mrkt decline

Indices trade in negative terrain; European mrkt decline

Castrol India launches All-in-One Helmet Cleaner

Castrol India launches All-in-One Helmet Cleaner

Larsen & Toubro signs MoU with ACWA Power

Larsen & Toubro signs MoU with ACWA Power

Shrimp exporters tumble on concerns over US tariff bill

Shrimp exporters tumble on concerns over US tariff bill

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd eases for fifth straight session

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 2:13 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodaySBI Scholarship 2025FAQ on H-1B Visa FeeGold-Silver Price TodaySaatvik Green Energy IPOGST on InsuranceUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon