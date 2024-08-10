IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 34.65% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.80% to Rs 502.38 croreNet profit of IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals declined 34.65% to Rs 29.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 45.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 10.80% to Rs 502.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 563.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales502.38563.18 -11 OPM %10.1712.88 -PBDT56.3475.63 -26 PBT39.5261.18 -35 NP29.9745.86 -35
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content