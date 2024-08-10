Mitsu Chem Plast standalone net profit declines 19.26% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.51% to Rs 80.13 crore

Net profit of Mitsu Chem Plast declined 19.26% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.51% to Rs 80.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 79.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.80.1379.726.006.313.163.261.501.841.091.35