Econo Trade India standalone net profit declines 24.07% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Econo Trade India declined 24.07% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 6.77% to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1.241.3387.9059.400.550.700.550.700.410.54