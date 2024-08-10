Econo Trade India standalone net profit declines 24.07% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.77% to Rs 1.24 croreNet profit of Econo Trade India declined 24.07% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 6.77% to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.241.33 -7 OPM %87.9059.40 -PBDT0.550.70 -21 PBT0.550.70 -21 NP0.410.54 -24
