IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Allcargo Logistics Ltd, Angel One Ltd, GHCL Ltd and KEI Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 August 2024. IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd surged 9.50% to Rs 438.2 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 45721 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30507 shares in the past one month.

Allcargo Logistics Ltd soared 9.48% to Rs 67.35. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 31.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.58 lakh shares in the past one month.

Angel One Ltd spiked 9.03% to Rs 2555.15. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57313 shares in the past one month.

GHCL Ltd spurt 8.77% to Rs 679.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 62522 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 67645 shares in the past one month.

KEI Industries Ltd jumped 8.24% to Rs 4727.4. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 63577 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13115 shares in the past one month.

