Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nucleus Software hits the roof as board to mull share buyback on Aug 22

Nucleus Software hits the roof as board to mull share buyback on Aug 22

Image

Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Nucleus Software Exports was locked in an upper circuit of 20% at Rs 1,411.55 after the company informed that its board will meet on Thursday, 22 August 2024 to consider the proposal for buyback of equity shares.
The announcement was made after market hours on Monday.
Nucleus Software is a software product company that provides lending and transaction banking products to the global financial services industry.
The companys consolidated net profit dropped 43.6% to Rs 30.20 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared to Rs 53.56 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations declined 5% year on year to Rs 195.39 crore during the quarter.
First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 11:10 AM IST

