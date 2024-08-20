Nucleus Software hits the roof as board to mull share buyback on Aug 22

Nucleus Software Exports was locked in an upper circuit of 20% at Rs 1,411.55 after the company informed that its board will meet on Thursday, 22 August 2024 to consider the proposal for buyback of equity shares.

Nucleus Software is a software product company that provides lending and transaction banking products to the global financial services industry.

The companys consolidated net profit dropped 43.6% to Rs 30.20 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared to Rs 53.56 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations declined 5% year on year to Rs 195.39 crore during the quarter.

The announcement was made after market hours on Monday.