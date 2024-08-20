China’s OPPO has launched its budget smartphone A3 5G in India. OPPO said the A3 5G has been certified for military-grade shock resistance and features multiple liquid resistance protections to safeguard the smartphone from functional damage caused by various liquids.
OPPO A3 5G: Price and variants
Priced at Rs 15,999, the OPPO A3 5G is available in a 6GB RAM and 128GB on-board storage configuration. The smartphone comes in two colour options: Nebula Red and Ocean Blue.
OPPO A3 5G: Availability and offers
The OPPO A3 5G is now available in India on the company’s official website. For a limited time, customers can receive a discount of up to Rs 1,600 on Bank of Baroda and SBI bank cards. Additionally, there are options for no-cost equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans for up to six months with select banks.
OPPO A3 5G: Details
More From This Section
The OPPO A3 5G features a 6.67-inch LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HD+ resolution. The display can achieve brightness of up to 1000 nits. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip, the smartphone supports 5G connectivity. It is equipped with a 5100mAh battery and supports 45W SUPERVOOC fast wired charging. OPPO also states that the smartphone has undergone extensive fluency testing and will provide a smooth experience even after three years of use.
In the camera department, the OPPO A3 5G includes a 50MP primary camera sensor with Auto Focus on the rear and a 5MP front camera housed in a punch-hole design.
OPPO A3 5G: Specifications
- Display: 6.67-inch LCD, 120Hz refresh rate, 1604x720 resolution (HD+), 1000nits peak brightness
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip
- RAM: 6GB
- Storage: 128GB
- Rear camera: 50MP auto-focus
- Front camera: 5MP
- Battery: 5100mAh
- Charging: 45W wired