China’s OPPO has launched its budget smartphone A3 5G in India. OPPO said the A3 5G has been certified for military-grade shock resistance and features multiple liquid resistance protections to safeguard the smartphone from functional damage caused by various liquids.

OPPO A3 5G: Price and variants

Priced at Rs 15,999, the OPPO A3 5G is available in a 6GB RAM and 128GB on-board storage configuration. The smartphone comes in two colour options: Nebula Red and Ocean Blue.

OPPO A3 5G: Availability and offers

The OPPO A3 5G is now available in India on the company’s official website. For a limited time, customers can receive a discount of up to Rs 1,600 on Bank of Baroda and SBI bank cards. Additionally, there are options for no-cost equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans for up to six months with select banks.