GMR Airports' passenger traffic jumps 7% YoY in Nov'25

GMR Airports Infrastructure reported a 7.4% year-on-year (YoY) increase in passenger traffic across all GMR airports, reaching over 11.07 million passengers in November 2025.During the month, domestic traffic grew by 0.8% YoY, while international traffic saw a significant increase of 2.7% YoY.
Delhi Airport handled monthly passenger traffic of around 7.2 million passengers (up 7.5% YoY). Hyderabad Airport handled monthly passenger traffic of around 2.7 million passengers (up 6.8% YoY).
Aircraft movements also increased by 7.9% YoY in November 2025, totaling 65,922 movements.
GMR Airports is mainly engaged in the development, maintenance, and operation of airports; generation of power; coal mining and exploration activities; development of highways; and development, maintenance, and operation of special economic zones.
The companys consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 37.09 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 280.40 crore reported in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 47.1% year on year (YoY) to Rs 3,669.99 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.
The scrip shed 0.38% to Rs 104.50 on the BSE.
