Ion Exchange (India) Ltd Spikes 1.03%

Last Updated : Jan 02 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Ion Exchange (India) Ltd has lost 4.79% over last one month compared to 6.49% fall in BSE Utilities index and 2.71% drop in the SENSEX

Ion Exchange (India) Ltd rose 1.03% today to trade at Rs 659.2. The BSE Utilities index is up 0.64% to quote at 5466.07. The index is down 6.49 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Inox Green Energy Services Ltd increased 0.91% and Torrent Power Ltd added 0.8% on the day. The BSE Utilities index went up 12.11 % over last one year compared to the 10.23% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

 

Ion Exchange (India) Ltd has lost 4.79% over last one month compared to 6.49% fall in BSE Utilities index and 2.71% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 308 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 35955 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 767 on 26 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 407 on 04 Jun 2024.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 02 2025 | 9:32 AM IST

