Ipca Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 13.81% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.51% to Rs 2246.69 croreNet profit of Ipca Laboratories rose 13.81% to Rs 67.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 59.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.51% to Rs 2246.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2033.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 34.77% to Rs 737.68 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 547.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.02% to Rs 8939.59 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7705.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2246.692033.03 11 8939.597705.04 16 OPM %19.0915.83 -19.3117.15 - PBDT433.17311.45 39 1734.011307.66 33 PBT333.05213.32 56 1336.19950.42 41 NP67.8259.59 14 737.68547.35 35
