MIL Industries standalone net profit rises 47.52% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 39.34% to Rs 12.75 croreNet profit of MIL Industries rose 47.52% to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 39.34% to Rs 12.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 35.65% to Rs 3.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 9.86% to Rs 34.55 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 38.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales12.759.15 39 34.5538.33 -10 OPM %10.7512.46 -10.8219.31 - PBDT2.491.67 49 5.748.62 -33 PBT2.031.40 45 4.627.40 -38 NP1.491.01 48 3.435.33 -36
