Arunjyoti Bio Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.99 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Arunjyoti Bio Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.99 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 5:58 PM IST

Sales decline 39.31% to Rs 5.28 crore

Net loss of Arunjyoti Bio Ventures reported to Rs 1.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 39.31% to Rs 5.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.82 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 36.47% to Rs 27.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales5.288.70 -39 27.8820.43 36 OPM %6.4414.25 -18.0113.51 - PBDT-0.240.40 PL 2.710.71 282 PBT-1.04-0.41 -154 -0.34-1.30 74 NP-1.991.26 PL -1.82-0.35 -420

First Published: May 29 2025 | 3:46 PM IST

