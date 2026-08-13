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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ipca Laboratories Ltd up for third consecutive session

Ipca Laboratories Ltd up for third consecutive session

Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

Ipca Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 1815.1, up 2.75% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 32.89% in last one year as compared to a 1.05% jump in NIFTY and a 20.22% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

Ipca Laboratories Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1815.1, up 2.75% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.26% on the day, quoting at 24372.4. The Sensex is at 77912.55, down 0.07%. Ipca Laboratories Ltd has slipped around 1.37% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Ipca Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 2.8% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26762.5, down 0.49% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.24 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.26 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 39.45 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 2:31 PM IST