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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hexaware Technologies expands partnership with upGrad

Hexaware Technologies expands partnership with upGrad

Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

To deliver AI skilling and enterprise transformation programs for Hexaware clients worldwide

Hexaware Technologies and upGrad Enterprise announced an expanded collaboration to deliver AI skilling and enterprise transformation programs for Hexaware clients worldwide.

This initiative is designed to lay the foundation for long-term advancements in AI expertise and workforce transformation.

The two parties previously teamed up to strengthen AI capabilities across Hexaware's workforce, including enterprise-wide GenAI upskilling and the launch of the Agentic AI Academythis new initiative builds directly on that foundation. Under the new arrangement, upGrad will become Hexaware's preferred partner for enterprise AI capability development, with both the companies working together on go-to-market initiatives, and client engagementtransitioning the relationship from a vendor-buyer arrangement focused on internal skilling toward a broader global go-to-market alliance.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 11:04 AM IST