Ipca Labs rises as Q2 PAT climbs 58% YoY to Rs 229 cr

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 3:04 PM IST

Ipca Laboratories advanced 1.60% to Rs 1,532.35 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 58.2% to Rs 229.48 crore on 15.78% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,354.90 crore in Q2 FY24 over Q2 FY23.

Profit before tax surged 53.01% to Rs 344.83 crore in the September 2024 quarter from Rs 225.36 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

EBITDA before forex gain/ (loss), other income and exceptional items stood at Rs 449.83 crore, registering a growth of 25% YoY.

During the quarter, total formulations were at Rs 1,482.01 crore, up 13% YoY. Domestic stood at Rs 940.51 crore (up 11% YoY) and exports came in at Rs 541.50 crore (up 15.03% YoY) in Q2 FY25.

 

On half yearly basis, the companys consolidated net profit grew 36.97% to Rs 421.71 crore on 22.89% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 4,447.53 crore in H1 FY25 over H1 FY24.

Meanwhile, the firms board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 2 per equity share for the financial year ended 2024-25. The firm had already fixed 28 October 2024 as record date for interim dividend and it will be paid on or before 10 December 2024.

Ipca Laboratories is an Indian multinational pharmaceutical company. It produces theobromine, acetylthiophene, and p-bromotoluene as active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Ipca sells these APIs and their intermediates globally.

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 2:54 PM IST

