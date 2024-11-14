Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NIBE gains as Q2 PAT zooms to Rs 9 cr in Q2 FY25

NIBE gains as Q2 PAT zooms to Rs 9 cr in Q2 FY25

Image

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 1:04 PM IST

NIBE added 1.89% to Rs 1,710 after the company's consolidated net profit zooms 218.63% to Rs 8.89 crore on 230.20% soared in revenue from operations to Rs 135.98 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Profit before tax was at Rs 12.07 crore in the second quarter of FY25, marking a growth of 214.32% as against Rs 3.84 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

In Q2 FY25, total expenses spiked 230.96% YoY to Rs 124.84 crore. Employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 4.71 crore (up 81.15% YoY) while finance cost was at Rs 2.14 crore (up 55.07% YoY) during the quarter.

On half year basis, the companys net profit surged 360.49% to Rs 16.67 crore on 267.38% zoomed in revenue from operations to Rs 246.04 crore in H1 FY25 over H1 FY24.

 

NIBE trades in electronic components, fabrication materials, and provides technical consultancy. It also provides services for the design, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of low and medium voltage lines and substations on a turnkey basis.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

PremiumVedanta

Vedanta slumps 15% from Sept 30 peak: Blip or a bearish turn for stock?

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Varun Beverages up 5% on launching QIP, to raise up to Rs 7,500 crore

indigo airlines, indigo

LIVE: After Mumbai Airport, Nagpur-Kolkata flight gets bomb threat; lands in Raipur

AUS vs PAK 1st T20 live score updates

Australia vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st T20: AUS vs PAK toss delayed due to rain

Indian Army, Ladakh, LAC agreement

India, China should pursue border settlement while LAC deal holds: Experts

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 12:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon