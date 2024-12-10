Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IRB Infra toll revenue climbs 23% YoY in Nov'24

IRB Infra toll revenue climbs 23% YoY in Nov'24

Image

Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 10:50 AM IST

IRB Infrastructure Developers toll collection jumped 23% to Rs 536 crore in November 2024 as against Rs 437 crore posted in November 2023.

The joint ventures entities under IRB Infrastructure Trust reported gross toll collection of Rs 322.3 crore (up 36.22% YoY) for the period under review.

Amitabh Murarka, Dy CEO of the company said, The monthly toll collection has demonstrated impressive growth. Looking ahead, we anticipate this upward trajectory to continue, driven by the year-end festive and holiday season, which typically boosts travel and economic activity. With improving economic indicators, we remain optimistic that strong toll collections will sustain in the coming month."

 

IRB Infrastructure Developers (IRB) is one of the leading infrastructure development companies in India in road and highway sector, with presence in Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) and HAM space. The company undertakes development of various infrastructure projects in the road sector through several Special Purpose Vehicles. IRB's work spans from building of roads, highways, bridges, and tunnels, recently the company diversified its business into real estate development sector also.

IRB Infrastructure Developers consolidated net profit increased 4.30% to Rs 99.86 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 95.74 crore posted in Q2 FY24. However, revenue from operations declined 9.12% to Rs 1,585.8 crore in the second quarter of FY25 as against Rs 1,745 crore reported in Q2 FY24.

The scrip shed 0.05% to end at Rs 59.36 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Glenmark Pharma zooms 4% on positive antibody drug trials; check details

Parliament, New Parliament

Parliament LIVE updates: Oppn likely to move no-confidence motion against RS Chairman Dhankar

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 100 pts higher at 81,650; Nifty at 24,650; IT, financials gain

China Flag, China

China's exports fall, imports decline in November falling below forecasts

IPO

Toss The Coin IPO opens: GMP up 110%; Check price band, lot size, more

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 10 2024 | 10:37 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament winter session LIVEEmerald Tyre Manufacturers IPO AllotmentJungle Camps India IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon