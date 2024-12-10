Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GRM's 10X Brand unveils refreshed brand identity featuring Salman Khan

GRM's 10X Brand unveils refreshed brand identity featuring Salman Khan

Image

Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 10:50 AM IST

GRM Overseas, through its subsidiary GRM Foodkraft, one of the leading players in the India's FMCG sector, announced a transformative milestone for its domestic brand 10X, unveiling a refreshed brand identity including innovative redesigned packaging and a CGI-led video campaign featuring the Bollywood Icon Salman Khan.

The campaign has generated considerable excitement on digital channels, underscoring the brand's commitment to quality and innovation, while aligning with the goal of attracting contemporary customers. The newly packaged products have already entered the markets and have received remarkable initial feedback from the market.

GRM signed Salman Khan as the brand ambassador earlier this year and the strategic partnership will enable GRM to leverage the actor's iconic status globally to strengthen its brand presence and connect with customers around the world.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Glenmark Pharma zooms 4% on positive antibody drug trials; check details

Parliament, New Parliament

Parliament LIVE updates: Oppn likely to move no-confidence motion against RS Chairman Dhankar

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 100 pts higher at 81,650; Nifty at 24,650; IT, financials gain

China Flag, China

China's exports fall, imports decline in November falling below forecasts

IPO

Toss The Coin IPO opens: GMP up 110%; Check price band, lot size, more

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 10 2024 | 10:42 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament winter session LIVEEmerald Tyre Manufacturers IPO AllotmentJungle Camps India IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon