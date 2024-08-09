IRB Infrastructure Developers consolidated net profit rises 4.64% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.38% to Rs 1852.94 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of IRB Infrastructure Developers rose 4.64% to Rs 139.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 133.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 13.38% to Rs 1852.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1634.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1852.941634.2243.3744.32483.66454.09228.65217.37139.98133.77