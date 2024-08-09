Paisalo Digital consolidated net profit rises 8.02% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 36.99% to Rs 186.55 crore

Net profit of Paisalo Digital rose 8.02% to Rs 41.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 38.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 36.99% to Rs 186.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 136.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.186.55136.1874.9682.6056.7652.8055.8052.0441.4938.41