IRB Infrastructure Developers has approved the issuance of foreign currency denominated notes, including US$ denominated bonds (the USD Debt Securities) either secured or unsecured, rated or unrated, listed on any stock exchanges in India, any international stock exchange outside India, for an aggregate amount of up to USD 550 million, either by public issue or by private placement, on a preferential allotment basis, in one or more tranches/ series.