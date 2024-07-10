Business Standard
IRCTC, DMRC, and CRIS collaborate to promote the 'One India - One Ticket' initiative

Last Updated : Jul 10 2024 | 6:51 PM IST
The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and Centre For Railway Information Systems (CRIS) have joined hands, in the First of its kind Initiative, to revolutionize seamless travel experience of the Main Line Railway and Metro Passengers in Delhi NCR area, thereby promoting 'One India - One Ticket' initiative of the Government of India.
The Beta Version of Delhi Metro Rail QR Code -based ticket was launched on 10th July thereby enabling main line Railway passengers to book DMRC QR Code Tickets on IRCTC Website and Android version of Mobile App. On this occasion Sanjay Kumar Jain, CMD, IRCTC and Sh. Vikas Kumar, MD, DMRC said "On success of the Beta Version, the regular version of IRCTC-DMRC QR Code Ticket will be launched soon after."
First Published: Jul 10 2024 | 6:35 PM IST

