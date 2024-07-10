IRCTC, DMRC, and CRIS collaborate to promote the 'One India - One Ticket' initiative

The Beta Version of Delhi Metro Rail QR Code -based ticket was launched on 10th July thereby enabling main line Railway passengers to book DMRC QR Code Tickets on IRCTC Website and Android version of Mobile App. On this occasion Sanjay Kumar Jain, CMD, IRCTC and Sh. Vikas Kumar, MD, DMRC said "On success of the Beta Version, the regular version of IRCTC-DMRC QR Code Ticket will be launched soon after."
