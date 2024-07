Technology-related shares gained, with Tokyo Electron and SoftBank climbing around 1 percent.

Japan's wholesale inflation accelerated in June as a weak yen raised import cots, data showed.

Japan's Nikkei average rose 0.61 percent to 41,831.99 after reaching a record high of 41,889.16 earlier in the day. The broader Topix index settled 0.47 percent higher at 2,909.20.