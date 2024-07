a) 194 Sets of 'Seats' for LHB GS coaches.

b) 96 Sets of 'Seats and Berths' for LHB SCN coaches.

c) 29 sets of 'Seats and Berths' with MS corrugated sheet for LHB AC3T coaches.

Oriental Rail Infrastructure has secured orders worth Rs.19.33 crore from Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala , Indian Railways. The order includes manufacturing and supply of:-