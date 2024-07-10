Vasu Bhagnani Industries consolidated net profit rises 272.55% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 40.28% to Rs 9.37 crore

Net profit of Vasu Bhagnani Industries rose 272.55% to Rs 5.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 40.28% to Rs 9.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 15.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.9.3715.6975.3512.116.921.746.911.745.701.53