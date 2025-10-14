Tuesday, October 14, 2025 | 11:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IREDA jumps as Q2 PAT rises 3% YoY to Rs 154 cr

IREDA jumps as Q2 PAT rises 3% YoY to Rs 154 cr

Image

Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) added 2.56% to Rs 154.05 after its consolidated net profit rallied 41.67% to Rs 549.33 crore on 26.24% increase in total revenue from operations to Rs 2,057.28 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) rallied 51.41% to Rs 696.39 crore during the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Operating profit stood at Rs 776 crore in Q2 FY26, up 54% as compared with Rs 503 crore in Q2 FY25.

The cost of borrowing declined to 7.24% in Q2 FY26, compared to 7.80% in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Net interest margin increased 3.72% during the quarter as compared with 7.80% recorded in corresponding quarter last year.

 

Also Read

India cough syrup, new drug policy

LIVE news: WHO warns against 3 cough syrups in India after children's deaths in Madhya Pradesh

stock market live updates

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drops 300pts, Nifty below 25,150; PSBs, Pharma stks under pressure

us china, china us, china flag, us flag

Trump port fees bring added headache for Chinese shipping companies

Vivo X300 Pro, Vivo X300

Vivo X300 and X300 Pro with MediaTek Dimensity 9500 unveiled: Details here

aggressive hybrid funds, mutual funds, equity, debt, retirement planning, long-term goals, investment strategy, portfolio stability, systematic withdrawal plans, moderate risk investors

Artha India Ventures announces first close of ₹500 cr Artha Venture Fund II

Yield on loan assets (Gross) stood at 9.87% as on 30 September 2025 as compared with 9.92% as on 30 September 2024.

Provision coverage ratio (Stage III) stood at 51.48% as on 30 September 2025 as compared with 52.98% as on 30 September 2024.

On a half-year basis, the companys net profit added 3% to Rs 796 crore, while revenue rose 28% to Rs 4,004 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.

IREDA is a 'Navratna' Government of India Enterprise under the administrative control of Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE). IREDA is a Public Limited Government Company established as a Non-Banking Financial Institution in 1987 engaged in promoting, developing and extending financial assistance for setting up projects relating to new and renewable sources of energy and energy efficiency/conservation.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Authorised Dealer (AD) banks and their overseas branches permitted to lend in INR to persons resident in Bhutan, Nepal, and Sri Lanka

Authorised Dealer (AD) banks and their overseas branches permitted to lend in INR to persons resident in Bhutan, Nepal, and Sri Lanka

Volumes soar at Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd counter

Landmark Cars climbs after revenue rises 30% YoY to Rs 1,655 cr in Q2

Landmark Cars climbs after revenue rises 30% YoY to Rs 1,655 cr in Q2

Net direct tax collection surges 6.33% this fiscal, non-corporate tax growth in double digits

Net direct tax collection surges 6.33% this fiscal, non-corporate tax growth in double digits

MapmyIndia gains after Railway Minister endorses Mappls navigation app

MapmyIndia gains after Railway Minister endorses Mappls navigation app

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 11:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayQ1 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 PreviewTop Muhurat PicksMotilal Oswal Sectorial PickUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon