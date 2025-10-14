Tuesday, October 14, 2025 | 10:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Net direct tax collection surges 6.33% this fiscal, non-corporate tax growth in double digits

Net direct tax collection surges 6.33% this fiscal, non-corporate tax growth in double digits

Image

Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 10:51 AM IST
Indias net direct tax collections spiked by 6.33% to Rs 11.89 lakh crore in the current fiscal year till October 12. The total gross direct tax collection stood at Rs 13.92 lakh crore, up from Rs 13.60 lakh crore during the same period last fiscal. Refunds issued came in at Rs 2.03 lakh crore, a 16% decrease compared to Rs 2.41 lakh crore in FY25. Net corporate tax collections increased 2% to Rs 5.02 lakh crore, while non-corporate tax which includes payments by individuals, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs), firms, and other entities jumped 10.49% to Rs 6.56 lakh crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

MapmyIndia gains after Railway Minister endorses Mappls navigation app

MapmyIndia gains after Railway Minister endorses Mappls navigation app

LG Electronics India jumps on debut

LG Electronics India jumps on debut

Sensex, Nifty pare gains; PSU bank shares decline

Sensex, Nifty pare gains; PSU bank shares decline

Just Dial slides after Q2 net profit drops 22% YoY

Just Dial slides after Q2 net profit drops 22% YoY

Rubicon Research IPO ends with 103.90 times subscription

Rubicon Research IPO ends with 103.90 times subscription

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 10:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayQ1 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 PreviewTop Muhurat PicksMotilal Oswal Sectorial PickUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon