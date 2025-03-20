Thursday, March 20, 2025 | 03:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IREDA launches perpetual bonds worth over Rs 1,200 cr; receives Rs 24-cr tax refund

Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) announced the launch of perpetual bonds worth Rs 1,247 crore, offering an annual coupon rate of 8.40%.

"The issuance of perpetual bonds is a strategic move aimed at enhancing IREDAs Tier-I capital, ensuring a stronger financial foundation to support the rapid expansion of Indias green energy infrastructure," the company stated in exchange filing.

Meanwhile, the company received a refund of Rs 24.48 crore on March 19, 2025, from the Income Tax Department towards partial relief granted by the Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) for Assessment Year (AY) 2011-12, related to certain disallowances.

Further, the company said that refund of approximately ₹195 crores is under process for similar relief provided by CIT (Appeals) for AYs 2010-11, 2012-13, 2013-14, and 2015-16 to 2018-19, which is yet to received.

 

Commenting on the successful issuance, Shri Pradip Kumar Das, chairman and managing director, IREDA, said, This is a historic milestone for IREDA. We extend our gratitude to investors for their enthusiastic response. Strengthening our capital base through Perpetual Bonds will enable us to scale up financing for renewable energy projects, accelerating Indias transition to a cleaner and more sustainable future.

IREDA is a wholly-owned Government of India (GoI) enterprise under the administrative control of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (the MNRE). It is also conferred with the Mini Ratna (Category-I) status. As on December 2024, GoI held 75% stake in IREDA.

IREDA's standalone net profit jumped 27% to Rs 425 crore on 36% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,698 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

The scrip declined 1.18% to Rs 150.10 on the BSE.

Dhani Services rallies on signing MoU for 5.37-acre plot to develop real estate project

KEI Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

ANG Lifesciences India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

ISGEC Heavy Engineering infuses additional Rs 2.55 cr in Isgec Titan Metal Fabricators

Nifty scales 23,200 level; oil & gas shares surge

