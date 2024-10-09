IRFC appoints Manoj Kumar Dubey as Chairman and Managing Director

Indian Railway Finance Corporation announced that Manoj Kumar Dubey, IRAS (DIN: 07518387) has been appointed as an Additional Director to be designated as Chairman and Managing Director on the Board of IRFC and also designated as CE0 of the Company/IRFC by Board of Directors in its meeting held on 09 October 2024 for a period of five years with effect from the date of his assumption of charge of the post, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.
