Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

IRFC slides after Q3 PAT drops to Rs 1,604 cr

Image

Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) declined 9.47% to Rs 139.15 after the company reported 1.79% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,604.22 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with Rs 1,633.4 crore in Q3 FY23.
Revenue from operations increased 8.43% year on year (YoY) to Rs 6,741.86 crore in the third quarter of FY24.
Profit before tax fell 1.78% to Rs 1,604.22 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with Rs 1,633.44 crore posted in Q3 FY23.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
On nine-month basis, the companys consolidated net profit fell 5.96% to Rs 4,710.67 crore on 14.34% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 20,187 crore in 9M FY24 over 9M FY23.
Indian Railway Finance Corp. principal business is to borrow funds from the financial markets to finance.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

IRFC reports PAT of Rs 1,604 cr in Q3 FY24

Indian Railway Finance Corporation standalone net profit declines 1.79% in the December 2023 quarter

Hero MotoCorp, Tata Power, ONGC, Bandhan Bank in focus

Voltaire Leasing &amp; Finance reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

HB Leasing &amp; Finance Co reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Anupam Rasayan India consolidated net profit declines 57.10% in the December 2023 quarter

Vinati Organics consolidated net profit declines 28.05% in the December 2023 quarter

Volumes jump at Star Cement Ltd counter

SJVN drops after Q3 PAT slumps 52% YoY To Rs 139 cr

Sun Pharmaceutical included in S&amp;P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2024

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 11:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayBihar Floor Test LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTata Power Share PriceJEE Mains Session 1 Result 2024Nitish KumarApeejay Surrendra Park HotelsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon