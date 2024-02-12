Volumes jump at Star Cement Ltd counter

Star Cement Ltd witnessed volume of 3.8 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 7.16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 53132 shares

Piramal Enterprises Ltd, Divis Laboratories Ltd, JBM Auto Ltd, Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 12 February 2024.

Star Cement Ltd witnessed volume of 3.8 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 7.16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 53132 shares. The stock increased 7.08% to Rs.209.45. Volumes stood at 67286 shares in the last session.

Piramal Enterprises Ltd recorded volume of 2.53 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.04 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 62515 shares. The stock lost 1.94% to Rs.874.65. Volumes stood at 66642 shares in the last session.

Divis Laboratories Ltd saw volume of 20307 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6662 shares. The stock increased 2.81% to Rs.3,753.70. Volumes stood at 5174 shares in the last session.

JBM Auto Ltd saw volume of 41567 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.85 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14589 shares. The stock increased 5.44% to Rs.2,124.05. Volumes stood at 12835 shares in the last session.

Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd registered volume of 1.68 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.62 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 64264 shares. The stock slipped 1.00% to Rs.675.20. Volumes stood at 43402 shares in the last session.

