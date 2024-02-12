Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Volumes jump at Star Cement Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Star Cement Ltd witnessed volume of 3.8 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 7.16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 53132 shares
Piramal Enterprises Ltd, Divis Laboratories Ltd, JBM Auto Ltd, Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 12 February 2024.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Star Cement Ltd witnessed volume of 3.8 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 7.16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 53132 shares. The stock increased 7.08% to Rs.209.45. Volumes stood at 67286 shares in the last session.
Piramal Enterprises Ltd recorded volume of 2.53 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.04 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 62515 shares. The stock lost 1.94% to Rs.874.65. Volumes stood at 66642 shares in the last session.
Divis Laboratories Ltd saw volume of 20307 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6662 shares. The stock increased 2.81% to Rs.3,753.70. Volumes stood at 5174 shares in the last session.
JBM Auto Ltd saw volume of 41567 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.85 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14589 shares. The stock increased 5.44% to Rs.2,124.05. Volumes stood at 12835 shares in the last session.
Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd registered volume of 1.68 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.62 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 64264 shares. The stock slipped 1.00% to Rs.675.20. Volumes stood at 43402 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Shree Cement hits 52-week high as Q3 PAT soars to Rs 734 cr

Market reverses trend; PSU banks under pressure

Auto stocks, Shree Cement, Paytm, JSPL in focus

Nifty above 21,750 mark, auto shares in demand

Healthcare stocks edge higher

Anupam Rasayan India consolidated net profit declines 57.10% in the December 2023 quarter

Vinati Organics consolidated net profit declines 28.05% in the December 2023 quarter

SJVN drops after Q3 PAT slumps 52% YoY To Rs 139 cr

Sun Pharmaceutical included in S&amp;P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2024

US Dollar Index Speculative Longs Edge Higher

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayBihar Floor Test LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTata Power Share PriceJEE Mains Session 1 Result 2024Nitish KumarApeejay Surrendra Park HotelsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon