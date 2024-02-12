This recognition attests to Sun Pharma's commitment to incorporate Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles through focused initiatives across its businesses.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries announced that it has been included in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2024. Within respective industries, this Yearbook aims to distinguish those companies that have demonstrated strengths in corporate sustainability.