IRIS Business Services consolidated net profit rises 198.10% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 10:51 PM IST
Sales rise 47.62% to Rs 30.35 crore
Net profit of IRIS Business Services rose 198.10% to Rs 4.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 47.62% to Rs 30.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 103.51% to Rs 8.69 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 39.05% to Rs 102.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 73.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales30.3520.56 48 102.3073.57 39 OPM %21.1213.86 -14.8813.05 - PBDT6.303.10 103 14.739.91 49 PBT5.321.94 174 10.215.20 96 NP4.711.58 198 8.694.27 104
First Published: May 18 2024 | 10:37 PM IST

