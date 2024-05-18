IRIS Business Services consolidated net profit rises 198.10% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 47.62% to Rs 30.35 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 103.51% to Rs 8.69 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 39.05% to Rs 102.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 73.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of IRIS Business Services rose 198.10% to Rs 4.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 47.62% to Rs 30.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.