Manaksia Aluminium Company standalone net profit declines 54.62% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 10:51 PM IST
Sales rise 7.13% to Rs 117.71 crore
Net profit of Manaksia Aluminium Company declined 54.62% to Rs 1.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.13% to Rs 117.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 109.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 42.62% to Rs 5.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.46% to Rs 432.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 482.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales117.71109.88 7 432.49482.99 -10 OPM %7.636.14 -8.056.56 - PBDT3.863.47 11 14.4316.22 -11 PBT1.881.61 17 6.599.11 -28 NP1.573.46 -55 5.098.87 -43
First Published: May 18 2024 | 10:36 PM IST

