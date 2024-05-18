Manaksia Aluminium Company standalone net profit declines 54.62% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.13% to Rs 117.71 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 42.62% to Rs 5.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.46% to Rs 432.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 482.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Manaksia Aluminium Company declined 54.62% to Rs 1.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.13% to Rs 117.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 109.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.