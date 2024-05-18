Shree Rama Multi-Tech standalone net profit declines 11.38% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.05% to Rs 46.33 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 97.62% to Rs 9.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.10% to Rs 177.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 194.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Shree Rama Multi-Tech declined 11.38% to Rs 3.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.05% to Rs 46.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 46.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.