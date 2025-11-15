Saturday, November 15, 2025 | 12:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IRIS Business Services consolidated net profit rises 2935.06% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.13% to Rs 28.56 crore

Net profit of IRIS Business Services rose 2935.06% to Rs 116.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.13% to Rs 28.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 26.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales28.5626.91 6 OPM %0.5317.58 -PBDT2.605.20 -50 PBT2.104.83 -57 NP116.853.85 2935

