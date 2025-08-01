IRM Energy consolidated net profit declines 25.56% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.49% to Rs 262.50 croreNet profit of IRM Energy declined 25.56% to Rs 13.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 18.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 16.49% to Rs 262.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 225.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales262.50225.35 16 OPM %9.8513.45 -PBDT30.5734.64 -12 PBT19.7526.46 -25 NP13.9218.70 -26
