PB Fintech consolidated net profit rises 40.56% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 33.40% to Rs 1347.99 croreNet profit of PB Fintech rose 40.56% to Rs 84.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 60.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 33.40% to Rs 1347.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1010.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1347.991010.49 33 OPM %2.55-3.88 -PBDT125.8254.77 130 PBT92.3429.75 210 NP84.5960.18 41
