ISGEC Heavy Engineering consolidated net profit declines 1.65% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 6.55% to Rs 1492.52 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of ISGEC Heavy Engineering declined 1.65% to Rs 61.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 62.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 6.55% to Rs 1492.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1597.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.1492.521597.068.268.00115.72111.2888.6885.0861.9262.96