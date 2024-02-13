Sensex (    %)
                        
ISGEC Heavy Engineering consolidated net profit declines 1.65% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
Sales decline 6.55% to Rs 1492.52 crore
Net profit of ISGEC Heavy Engineering declined 1.65% to Rs 61.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 62.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 6.55% to Rs 1492.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1597.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales1492.521597.06 -7 OPM %8.268.00 -PBDT115.72111.28 4 PBT88.6885.08 4 NP61.9262.96 -2
First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 4:29 PM IST

