Tuesday, February 10, 2026 | 09:16 AM IST
Cemantic Infra-Tech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Cemantic Infra-Tech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Cemantic Infra-Tech reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2025 and during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

