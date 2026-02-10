ISGEC Heavy Engineering hits the roof after blockbuster Q3 show

ISGEC Heavy Engineering locked into a 20% upper circuit at Rs 946.10 after delivering a strong performance for the quarter ended December 2025.

On a consolidated basis, net profit came in at Rs 69.78 crore in Q3 FY26, soaring 247.7% YoY from Rs 20.07 crore in Q3 FY25. On a sequential basis, profit rose 58.77% from Rs 43.95 crore in Q2 FY26.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,738.56 crore in Q3 FY26, up 16.26% YoY compared with Rs 1,495.39 crore in Q3 FY25. On a QoQ basis, revenue increased 2.81% from Rs 1,691.09 crore in Q2 FY26.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 122.68 crore in Q3 FY26, up a sharp 135.7% YoY from Rs 52.04 crore in the year-ago quarter. Sequentially, PBT rose 30.21% from Rs 94.22 crore in Q2 FY26.

Total expenditure for the quarter increased to Rs 1,589.10 crore, up 13.59% YoY. Raw material consumption rose 7.17% YoY to Rs 611.74 crore, while employee expenses climbed 17.72% YoY to Rs 169.38 crore. Interest cost surged 98.57% on a YoY basis to Rs 16.72 crore, while depreciation declined 30.84% YoY to Rs 27.85 crore.

Alongside the strong earnings print, the company also announced a significant capacity expansion roadmap. The board approved capital expenditure of Rs 22.6 crore to set up a new machining shop for the iron foundry division. It also cleared an investment of Rs 218 crore towards expansion of the machine building division. In addition, the proposed investment for the process skids and modules facility at SEZ Dahej was enhanced to Rs 110 crore from Rs 87 crore earlier.

ISGEC Heavy Engineering is a global leader in manufacturing, industrial projects, and sugar.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News