Volumes jump at Pfizer Ltd counter

Bata India Ltd, Jyothy Labs Ltd, Tata Steel Ltd, Navin Fluorine International Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 10 February 2026.

Pfizer Ltd witnessed volume of 44834 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 69.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 642 shares. The stock increased 9.07% to Rs.5,192.15. Volumes stood at 1358 shares in the last session.

Bata India Ltd registered volume of 1.09 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 14.29 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7653 shares. The stock rose 4.58% to Rs.924.85. Volumes stood at 6711 shares in the last session.

Jyothy Labs Ltd saw volume of 2.27 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 9.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 24272 shares. The stock increased 0.08% to Rs.250.30. Volumes stood at 78255 shares in the last session.

Tata Steel Ltd witnessed volume of 181.87 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 7.48 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 24.31 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.97% to Rs.208.10. Volumes stood at 49.07 lakh shares in the last session.

Navin Fluorine International Ltd saw volume of 73254 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 7 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10465 shares. The stock dropped 0.04% to Rs.6,599.80. Volumes stood at 20319 shares in the last session.

