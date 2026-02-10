Tuesday, February 10, 2026 | 11:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Pfizer Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Pfizer Ltd counter

Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 11:33 AM IST

Pfizer Ltd witnessed volume of 44834 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 69.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 642 shares

Bata India Ltd, Jyothy Labs Ltd, Tata Steel Ltd, Navin Fluorine International Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 10 February 2026.

Pfizer Ltd witnessed volume of 44834 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 69.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 642 shares. The stock increased 9.07% to Rs.5,192.15. Volumes stood at 1358 shares in the last session.

Bata India Ltd registered volume of 1.09 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 14.29 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7653 shares. The stock rose 4.58% to Rs.924.85. Volumes stood at 6711 shares in the last session.

 

Jyothy Labs Ltd saw volume of 2.27 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 9.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 24272 shares. The stock increased 0.08% to Rs.250.30. Volumes stood at 78255 shares in the last session.

Tata Steel Ltd witnessed volume of 181.87 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 7.48 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 24.31 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.97% to Rs.208.10. Volumes stood at 49.07 lakh shares in the last session.

Navin Fluorine International Ltd saw volume of 73254 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 7 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10465 shares. The stock dropped 0.04% to Rs.6,599.80. Volumes stood at 20319 shares in the last session.

SEPC consortium receives LoI for smart prepaid metering project in Punjab

Tata Technologies' WATTSync supports India's Battery Aadhaar digital identity

Aurionpro Solutions jumps after expanding transaction banking engagement with DTB

JSW Steel reports Jan consolidated crude steel production at 24.75 lakh tonnes

Ceigall India spurts after bagging Rs 1,700 crore solar project in Madhya Pradesh

First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 11:33 AM IST

