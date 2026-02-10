SEPC consortium receives LoI for smart prepaid metering project in Punjab

SEPC has received a Letter of Intent (LOI) from Telecommunications Consultants India (TCIL), a Government of India enterprise, for the implementation of a Smart Prepaid Metering project in Punjab (Central Zone) under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS).

The project will be executed on a Design, Build, Finance, Own, Operate and Transfer (DBFOOT) basis in consortium with Adya Smart Metering, with a total project value of Rs 313.96 crore. It encompasses the design, deployment, integration, commissioning, and long-term operation and maintenance of advanced metering infrastructure for Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), in accordance with the client's tender and applicable scheme guidelines. Payments will be made on a back-to-back basis, linked to defined monthly, quarterly, and annual milestones during the post operational Go-Live phase.

